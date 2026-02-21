REPORT: South Carolina OT Jacarrius Peak Rumored Injured
South Carolina offensive lineman Jacarrius Peak has suffered an injury that could "keep him sidelined for some time," per JC Shurburtt of insidethegamecocks. This is a major blow to the offensive line room as Peak was set to play a major role in the 2026 season.
Per Shurburtt, Peak suffered an injury that could keep him sidelined for some time. Details surrounding the injury have not been made public so far. There is no official word on the severity of the injury or what the time table for return could be.
How This Impacts South Carolina's OL Room
Peak was rated as one of the top players in the transfer portal this cycle. The 6-foot-4 and 310 pounder from NC State was brought in to fill a major need at the tackle spot opposite of Josiah Thompson. He spent four seasons with the Wolfpack and was a routine starter for the past three years.
As a redshirt junior, Peak as the ACC’s second-highest ranked pass blocker at left tackle. His 50 pancake blocks and 18 knockdowns were the best marks on his team last season. He has appeared in 38 games including 32 as a starter, 14 at left tackle and 18 at right tackle with over 2,200 offensive snaps.
The Gamecocks offensive line play was rated as one of the worst units in the SEC last fall. Coach Beamer overhauled that group both in personnel and on the coaching staff. Peak was the highest rated offensive tackle brought in out of the transfer portal. South Carolina will likely look to true freshman Zyon Guiles, redshirt senior Armando Nieves, redshirt senior Dayne Arnett, redshirt senior Seth Smith, and redshirt junior Ebubedike Nnabugwu to take over that role should Peak miss significant time.
Looking for more:
- South Carolina Women's Basketball HC Dawn Staley Reaches Historic Career Milestone
- Former Gamecocks QB Luke Doty Joins South Carolina's Coaching Staff
- South Carolina's Shane Beamer Talks 2026 Recruiting Class, Coaching Additions, and More
- South Carolina Football: Recapping the Gamecocks Roster and Staff Additions
- South Carolina Defensive Lineman Arrested During a Traffic Stop; Here's What Happened
- South Carolina Looking to Enforce a Buyout On a Transfer Player Per Report
- Biggest Questions for South Carolina Football Entering the 2026 Offseason
- South Carolina Picks Up Missouri State OL Ebubedike Nnabugwu in the Transfer Portal
- UCF Wideout DJ Black Returns to South Carolina for Final Year of Eligibility
Join the community:
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Joey Walraven on Twitter: @thejoeywalraven
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Alex Joyce is a graduate from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. Alex began his career in television as a news and sports reporter. During his career, Alex has been able to cover everything from breaking news to the game’s brightest moments. His passion for journalism drives him to deliver compelling stories and to connect with his audiences.Follow AlexJoyceSI