South Carolina offensive lineman Jacarrius Peak has suffered an injury that could "keep him sidelined for some time," per JC Shurburtt of insidethegamecocks. This is a major blow to the offensive line room as Peak was set to play a major role in the 2026 season.

Per Shurburtt, Peak suffered an injury that could keep him sidelined for some time. Details surrounding the injury have not been made public so far. There is no official word on the severity of the injury or what the time table for return could be.

How This Impacts South Carolina's OL Room

Per multiple contacts, South Carolina offensive tackle Jacarrius Peak has suffered an injury that could keep him sidelined for some time. No word on the exact nature of it or a timeline for a return, but it doesn’t sound good. Peak was the top tackle in the portal this cycle.… — JC Shurburtt (@jcshurburtt) February 21, 2026

Peak was rated as one of the top players in the transfer portal this cycle. The 6-foot-4 and 310 pounder from NC State was brought in to fill a major need at the tackle spot opposite of Josiah Thompson. He spent four seasons with the Wolfpack and was a routine starter for the past three years.

As a redshirt junior, Peak as the ACC’s second-highest ranked pass blocker at left tackle. His 50 pancake blocks and 18 knockdowns were the best marks on his team last season. He has appeared in 38 games including 32 as a starter, 14 at left tackle and 18 at right tackle with over 2,200 offensive snaps.

The Gamecocks offensive line play was rated as one of the worst units in the SEC last fall. Coach Beamer overhauled that group both in personnel and on the coaching staff. Peak was the highest rated offensive tackle brought in out of the transfer portal. South Carolina will likely look to true freshman Zyon Guiles, redshirt senior Armando Nieves, redshirt senior Dayne Arnett, redshirt senior Seth Smith, and redshirt junior Ebubedike Nnabugwu to take over that role should Peak miss significant time.

