South Carolina Gamecocks Listed Among Teams That 'Need a Go-To Receiver'
The South Carolina Gamecocks were included amongst a list of teams that 'need a go-to receiver'.
While many are high on South Carolina's offense heading into this season, that doesn't mean they are free of any questions on the roster. There is a firm answer at quarterback, but the pieces around LaNorris Sellers remain in question, one of them being at wide receiver.
David Kenyon of Bleacher Report recently wrote an article in which he listed six teams that need a go-to wide receiver this season and the South Carolina Gamecocks were one of them.
"Tight end Joshua Simon led the Gamecocks with 519 yards in 2024 but exhausted his eligibility," Kenyon wrote. "The offense's second-best target, Nyck Harbor, collected 376 yards with Mazeo Bennett Jr. (337) not terribly far behind. Still, those are not massive numbers. Beyond them, it's worth mentioning Jared Brown. He posted a pair of 700-yard seasons at Coastal Carolina in 2022 and 2023 but finished with 244 yards in his South Carolina debut last year.
As Kenyon mentioned, that's not to say South Carolina doesn't have potential options at wide receiver. Harbor, for the first time in his career, spent the entire offseason practicing football, whereas in previous years he also ran track. That puts him in a better position to turn into a reliable playmaker for the Gamecocks.
South Carolina could also see one of their freshman wide receivers turn into a cornerstone on offense. The Gamecocks brought in a handful of freshman wide receivers this offseason, and at least of couple of them will have to be contributors on offense this season.
Despite how great Sellers is, though, South Carolina is going to need other guys around him in order for them to maximize the offense this season.
