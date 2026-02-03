South Carolina Gamecocks Looking to Continue Unique Trend Against Clemson Tigers

The South Carolina Gamecocks are looking to extend a unique streak against their in-state rivals ahead of the 2026 college football season.

The 2026 college football season is still a handful of months away as teams' offseason preparations are in full swing. As players and coaches look to maximize their roster before week one, there are a large amount of goals that many teams have.

One of the main goals that every team has each year is to defeat their rivals in the final game of the regular season. For the South Carolina Gamecocks, accomplishing that goal will require them to do so on the road, as the team travels to Clemson to take on the Tigers.

South Carolina and Clemson have provided college football fans with a handful of fantastic matchups over the past few years, but the two programs have experienced a unique trend. That trend is the fact that neither team has won a home game against one another since the 2018 season.

South Carolina Looking to Continue Unique Trend Against Clemson

Nov 29, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Lanorris Sellers (16) passes under pressure from Clemson Tigers defensive end T.J. Parker (3) in the fourth quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

The Gamecocks have earned road victories against Clemson in the past two seasons, with the most recent taking place in coming 2024, when South Carolina handed the Tigers a 17-14 defeat in Death Valley. The team also shockingly defeated the Tigers in 2022, thanks to a heroic performance from quarterback Spencer Rattler.

In that matchup, quarterback LaNorris Sellers accounted for over 300 total yards of offense, which included 166 rushing yards and a go-ahead scramble in the fourth quarter. The victory was the team's second win over a top-15 opponent that season.

The Tigers returned the favor last year, of course, as they handed South Carolina a 28-14 loss in Columbia. The loss capped an extremely disappointing season for the Gamecocks, and the team will be looking for a rebound this year.

While there will be a plethora of regular-season challenges for Shane Beamer and his team to face before the Gamecocks face Clemson. Defeating an in-state opponent in their own venue for the third time in a row is always a massive accomplishment for any program. Especially one with a storied rivalry such as South Carolina and Clemson.

The Gamecocks and Tigers will renew their annual rivalry on Saturday, November 28th, in Clemson, South Carolina, as part of college football's rivalry week. A kickoff time and TV network for this game have not yet been announced.