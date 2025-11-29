How Do the South Carolina Gamecocks Beat the Clemson Tigers?
Keys to victory for the Gamecocks to defeat the Clemson Tigers.
The final game of the season for the South Carolina Gamecocks is only hours away. Though there will be no postseason appearance, the Palmetto Bowl against the Clemson Tigers will be a passion-filled contest that features four quarters of hatred. The Gamecocks would love nothing more than to ruin the Tigers’ chance of having a winning season, and here’s how they’ll do it.
- Protect LaNorris Sellers- The Tigers are one of the best pass rushing forces in the nation. They rank in the top 30 nationally and have two of the best defensive lineman in the country in Peter Woods and TJ Parker. While the Gamecocks have struggled for the bulk of the season in terms of surrendering sacks, they have improved greatly over the past two games. If the Gamecocks are able to contain the Tiger pass rush and allow the LaNorris Sellers to go through his progressions, they’ll have the chance to end their season with a win.
- Step Up On Third Down Defensively- Despite the poor offensive performance, the Gamecock defense proved to be a dynamic force. With pass rushing forces like Dylan Stewart and Bryan Thomas Jr., the Gamecocks have the means to shorten Tiger possessions. If the Gamecocks are able to consistently keep the Tigers off the field, they’ll be in a significantly better position to win. The Tigers are also in the bottom 20 nationally in third down conversion percentage.
- Score on Defense and/or Special Teams- As it was referred to above, it’s been a struggle offensively. The most glaring in their struggles is that they are dead last in the SEC in points per game. In spite of the struggles, the Gamecocks have found ways to produce outside of their offense. Between the defense and special teams, the Gamecocks have swung games between both sides of the ball producing points. If the Gamecocks are able to produce points between the two sides of the ball, they’ll keep themselves in the game. Don’t be surprised if electric return man Vicari Swain makes a big impact for the Gamecocks.
The Gamecocks are set to kick off against the Tigers at 12 PM ET on SEC Network.
