Gamecocks Make Cut For Brandon Winton

Wide receiver Brandon Winton is one of the more highly sought-after wide receivers in the southeast for the 2024 recruiting cycle, evidenced by his offers from a litany of SEC teams. His recruitment becomes pivotal for South Carolina, as they will likely face him if they lose out.

They will be a finalist for Winton, as on Sunday afternoon, he announced his top eight schools, which included South Carolina.

South Carolina must get receiver commitments from the high school ranks, as they currently have seven receivers on their roster who are upperclassmen.

Advanced Field Awareness

When watching back Winton's highlights from his sophomore season at 2A Webb High School in Knoxville, Tennessee, the thing that made him such a weapon on offense for the Spartans was what he did both before and after the catch.

On any plays near the out-of-bounds area, Winton would showcase his unreal peripheral vision by adjusting how he caught the ball to have his catch be ruled in bounds and made many grabs that would've counted in the NFL.

Winton is dangerous in the open field, as he creates yards after the catch by using his agility skills to juke past defenders while keeping his eyes down the field, which allows him to continuously plan at a moment's notice what his next move would be.

A Two-Way Player

Winton didn't just make his presence felt on the offensive side of the ball, as he played cornerback for Webb High School. He used his 6'2 height and long wingspan to be physical in press-man coverage, break up passes thrown his way and yet still be able to get some leverage in some open-field tackle situations.

There's still a long way to go in this recruitment, but it's clear that Beamer and the Gamecocks have made a good impression on Winton Jr.

