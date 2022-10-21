Jonathan Paylor Announces Visit To South Carolina

South Carolina has a monumental weekend approaching. They host Texas A&M, a program they haven't won against. Additionally, several priority recruits will make the trip to Columbia to watch the Gamecocks play.

Wide receiver Jonathan Paylor is one of these players. The North Carolina native announced on Friday that he would be in attendance for Saturday evening's contest. Paylor is an explosive player with loads of untapped potential, someone who could immediately carve out a role for himself.

The Gamecocks are relatively close to home for Paylor and his family, as the campus is only 163 miles away from his hometown. When you combine the proximity to home and the allure of head coach Shane Beamer and company, it seems the program has piqued Paylor's interest.

A win over recruiting juggernaut Texas A&M could serve Beamer and the Gamecocks well. Paylor's recruitment has picked up in the past few months, and he has shown interest in numerous programs.

South Carolina is in serious pursuit here, as they view him as someone who can take their offense to the next level. Paylor is a ball of clay with explosive speed, something they haven't had in a long time.

