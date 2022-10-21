Hevin Brown-Shuler Set To Visit Columbia

Defensive lineman Hevin Brown-Shuler will be in attendance for South Carolina's upcoming matchup against Texas A&M, per SC Talk on social media. Brown-Shuler is one of South Carolina's most prominent targets, and it will be his first time in Columbia in months.

Brown-Shuler is teammates with a current Gamecock commit, offensive lineman Trovon Baugh. They hail from Atlanta, Georgia, and play for Pace Academy, which routinely pumps out high-level athletes.

South Carolina has a big visit weekend upcoming. They are hosting several priority targets among the 2024 group, including some surprise guests. The Gamecocks are pushing their chips in this weekend, hoping the environment will captivate recruits. Williams-Brice Stadium is one of the most electric atmospheres in college football, and it will be a sellout crowd, which has become routine.

How to Watch Texas A&M @ South Carolina

Gameday: Saturday, October 22nd, 2022.

Saturday, October 22nd, 2022. Game time: 7:30 pm ET

7:30 pm ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Stadium: Williams-Brice Stadium (Columbia, South Carolina)

Williams-Brice Stadium (Columbia, South Carolina) Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

How to Listen to the Game

You can listen to the game through the Gamecocks Radio Network with Todd Ellis on the call!

