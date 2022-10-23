Recruiting Implications From Saturday's Statement

The national audience has been introduced to the 2022 South Carolina Gamecocks. While they are far from perfect, they fight hard and ensure they are fighting until the final whistle.

Texas A&M isn't an elite team, but it has talent on both sides of the football. South Carolina looked like the superior team in the matchup, which wasn't unthinkable three years ago.

They continue to prove themselves and will compete for a ranked bid this week. The recruiting world is beginning to take notice, and the A&M win should have lasting impacts on the trail.

Saturday's Importance

South Carolina's coaching staff placed a premium on the primetime game. Countless elite prospects were in town, and the list continued to grow before kickoff. Most of their priority 2024 targets were in attendance, and some potential flip candidates.

Many went to social media after the game, commenting on how impressive the Gamecocks looked. Sources around the program are commending the atmosphere, saying it went a long way with the players.

It should be clear to many that head coach Shane Beamer has the team pointed in the right direction. They are playing hard weekly and continue to get better, the telltale sign of an upcoming program.

Furthermore, they would be in a strong SEC market with elite fans. The turnout at Williams-Brice the past few weeks has been unparalleled and, as a result, could turn the tide in several recruitments.

It's reasonable to expect major news from the high school ranks in a few weeks. Typically, coaches like to continue rolling momentum after big wins by picking up several commitments in a few days.

Big things are brewing in Columbia, South Carolina. One week ago, they were likely just another team on a top prospects list. Now, that same player probably has different feelings about the garnet and black.

