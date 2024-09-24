South Carolina Gamecocks Proving the Future is Brighter Than Ever
The South Carolina Gamecocks have proven that the future is brighter than ever under Shane Beamer.
The South Carolina Gamecocks head into the bye week with an overall record of 3-1 after their win over Akron. Their next game is against Ole Miss in the coming weeks but for now, they get an opportunity to rest up. Through four games, South Carolina has looked impressive, but perhaps the thing fans should be most excited about has everything to do with the future of the program.
On both offense and defense, the Gamecocks are littered with underclassmen. Quarterback LaNorris Sellers is a redshirt freshman, wide receiver Mazeo Bennett is a freshman, left tackle Josiah Thompson is a freshman, edge rusher Dylan Stewart is a freshman, defensive back Judge Collier is a sophomore and safety Jalon Kilgore is a sophomore. Not only are those players starters for the Gamecocks, but they are star players on the team.
Stewart made a name for himself as one of the best pass rushers in all of college football early in the season, Bennett is the leading receiver for the Gamecocks right now, Sellers continues to improve with every game and Kilgore has been a leader on the defense for two seasons now. These underclassmen are not only going to get better this season, but they are laying a promising foundation for the program.
This is especially comforting for Gamecock fans knowing that more depth can be added in one offseason not just off of the recruiting trail via the high school ranks, but also through the transfer portal, something Beamer leaned into this past offseason.
It was pivotal for Beamer to have a successful season this year and while there is still a lot of football left to be played this year, he and his staff have also created a very bright future for the overall program past the 2024 season.
