South Carolina Gamecocks Searching for New Athletic Director

The South Carolina Gamecocks are searching for a new athletic director.

Feb 26, 2023; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks athletics director Ray Tanner, left, and school president Michael Amiridis chat following South Carolina Gamecocks women s basketball win over the Georgia Lady Bulldogs at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images / Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
Just a day before South Carolina takes on the LSU Tigers, some major news broke within the South Carolina space. The University announced on Friday that they are searching for a new Athletic Director. Current AD Ray Tanner is stepping down from his position, first reported by Gamecocks Central. Tanner will be transitioning into a new role as Senior Advisor to the President.

“I’m humbled and honored that I have had the great fortune to be a part of this wonderful university and that will continue,”Tanner said in the release, via Chris Clark. “For a while now, I have thought there’s going to come a time for Carolina to get a new athletics director, and the president and I have had those conversations. There was interest for me to remain at the university. I agreed to stay in a new role because of my passion for this university, this city and this state.”

Tanner has served in his role since 2012, bringing South Carolina major success in a litany of sports. The University won numerous national championships during his time as Athletic Director and he will be looking to help continue that success in his new role.

