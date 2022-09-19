Shane Beamer Updates Injury Report

South Carolina missed six defensive starters against Georgia, making the game harder than it already was. The Gamecocks were banged up ahead of their matchup with the top-ranked Bulldogs, but appear to be trending upwards health-wise.

Head coach Shane Beamer updated several injuries in his Sunday teleconference with the media. He kicked things off by singling out defensive backs Darius Rush and Devonni Reed, who both left Saturday's contest with injuries.

"All the tests on them were good today, so we're optimistic they will be able to play this week."

The Gamecocks were without several major difference makers, which altered the tone of the game before kickoff.

RJ Roderick, S

Corey Rucker, WR

Alex Huntley, EDGE

Cam Smith, CB

David Spaulding, CB

Jaylen Nichols, OT

Inside linebacker Mohamed Kaba and edge rusher Jordan Strachan also suffered season-ending injuries to Arkansas last weekend. Both tore their ACLs, which will require procedures that keep them sideline for an extended period.

Beamer seemed confident that they would be returning some key contributors from the injury list. He specifically named Smith, Spaulding, Huntley, and Nichols, but it sounds like anyone could play.

"We'll see how tomorrow goes with it being their off day, and then where they are on Tuesday, but we're hopeful that all those guys, along with Corey Rucker, will all be back this week."

