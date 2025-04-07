South Carolina Head Coach Shane Beamer Explains Why Spring Game Won't Be On TV
The South Carolina Gamecocks are a little over a week away from their annual spring game. However, this season, it will not be televised. Head coach Shane Beamer explained why.
Spring football is underway all across the world of college football and one of the biggest discussion points this time of the year is the annual spring game. Some schools, like Texas, aren't even having a spring game. Some schools, like South Carolina, are set to play a spring game for the thousands in attendance, but it's not going to be on TV.
Head coach Shane Beamer explained why they've decided to keep it off television, simply put, it makes the most sense for the program.
"I would say it’s independent. But from what I can tell, I think most of us are on the same page. The best I understand it is we had an opportunity to either televise the spring game, and I don’t know if it would have been live. I don’t know if it would have been replayed at 2 p.m. on a Tuesday afternoon. I don’t know. Or (we can) put together, it was either a 30-minute or 60-minute show to basically document your football program on SEC Network. I chose the show because I just felt like, from a recruiting standpoint, if I’m a high school recruit, yeah, I love what we do in the spring game, and I love the competition and the energy and the fans that people get to see the players on television. But we’ll have so many players that will be here in person for the spring game, I felt like it would be more beneficial for us, from a recruiting standpoint, to be able to put together a show that can highlight our program."
Beamer went on to say that he's sensitive to those Gamecocks fans that want to watch the spring game on TV and won't be able to make the spring game on April 18th. However, just two of the 16 SEC teams are choosing to televise their spring game, the Gamecocks are merely following suit.
“I certainly am sensitive to the people that want it on television, that aren’t able to get here to see it in person, and I certainly respect that. I’m sorry that it won’t be on television for those people that enjoy watching it on television. Hopefully, you can get here in person to see it. I know not everyone can. But then there’s also the competitive aspect of it as well. And frankly, if I think I read that of the 16 SEC teams, two of them are maybe doing a televised spring game. I believe, I think I saw that (Texas) A&M was and somebody else, if I’m not mistaken. But from a competitive standpoint, if there’s a spring game on television, we tape it and we watch it, and that’s how we can watch personnel. We could watch their spring game and just kind of get an idea about personnel and who’s lined up where, and things like that as well."
