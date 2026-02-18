South Carolina Baseball Preview: Gamecocks Take on Gardner-Webb for a Mid-Week Matchup

South Carolina is back in action tonight for the second game of a midweek matchup against Gardner-Webb. First pitch is set for 4:00 pm (ET) live from Founder's Park with Cade Crenshaw and Stuart Lake on the call for the Gamecocks Sports Network.

This is the first two midweek games of the season as the Gamecocks took on Wofford on Tuesday evening and Gardner-Webb on Wednesday. Pitcher Connor Chicoli had a great day on the mound as he went five innings, giving up one run on five hits, and four strikeouts. Infielder KJ Scobey showed up big time from the batter's box. Scobey was 4 for 5 on the night with three RBIs and a home run. The Gamecocks came away with a 8-2 win over the Terriers.

Parker Dixon Jr. steps to the mound for the Runnin' Bulldogs in this afternoon's game. This will be Dixon's first mound appearance of the season. Former Gamecock Thad Ector is having a great start offensively to the season. Ector has a .429 batting average, .500 slugging percentage, and .500 on base percentage. Senior catcher Zack Thompson has been the most dangerous bat for Gardner-Webb this season. Thompson has a .714 batting average to go along with five RBIs.

Carolina holds a 6-2 series advantage on Gardner-Webb heading into Wednesday’s game. The Gamecocks won last year's matchup 14-4 by run rule.

Paul Mainieri has yet to announce an official lineup or starting pitcher in tonight's game. Transfer outfielder Tyler Bak is having a great start to the season for South Carolina. Bak is hitting .330 at the plate with five RBIs. His five RBIs lead the team.

