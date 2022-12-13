Dowell Loggains At First Glance

It has been two full weeks since news broke that former South Carolina offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield was leaving.

Now, after some rumblings trickled out late last week, Arkansas tight ends coach Dowell Loggains will be the new offensive coordinator at South Carolina.

What kind of coach are the Gamecocks getting in Loggains?

Vast NFL Experience

It's abundantly clear that head coach Shane Beamer was looking for someone who could continue to run pro-style concepts in the Gamecocks' offense.

Loggains fits the bill, as he has thirteen years of NFL coaching experience spread out between five different franchises and spent nine years in an offensive coordinator role.

Most coaches don't survive in the NFL beyond just a few seasons, so for Loggains to bring over a decade of experience from the professional ranks speaks to the football mind he possesses.

A Player's Coach

In 2012, CBS Sports writer Matt Rybaltowski talked to then Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Munchak to inquire about Loggains being promoted to the Titans offensive coordinator position. Munchak loved Loggains' personality and how he conducted himself in the building, which sold him on the promotion.

"He's learned from a lot of people. He's a guy that has no ego. He doesn't worry about who's getting the attention, he just wants to be good at what he does. He's the kind of guy that people like working with, they want to help. They like his enthusiasm."

Rybaltowski also chatted with some of the Titans players at the time of the move, and all of them, specifically then Titans wide receiver Kendall Wright, mentioned Loggains's ability to converse with players regarding the team's playbook and scheme.

"I like his excitement, how he listens to our feedback," Wright said. "If there's something wrong, if we feel like we can help with a route, we'll let him know, and he'll listen. He'll do it his way, but he'll also get it so we can still run it."

A Fantastic Recruiter

According to 247sports, in his two years as Arkansas' tight end coach, he was the primary recruiter for three four-star prospects, including two top 200 nationally ranked tight ends in Shamar Easter and Luke Hasz.

Beamer has several new visions for where positions are moving within the building. One of the clear spots they are trying to upgrade is tight end, as they have several high-priority targets on the board. Loggains should aid their efforts in that regard.

Considering all of these factors, Loggains fits most of the criteria that Beamer had set out for this hire, especially regarding his fit within the program's culture.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.