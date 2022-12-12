Jaheim Bell Transfers To FSU

Breaking news continues for South Carolina on Monday afternoon. Former South Carolina tight end Jaheim Bell will transfer to Florida State, a move reportedly predicated on increased NIL opportunities.

Bell is one of the more dynamic playmakers in college football. He played emergency running back when the team lost MarShawn Lloyd and Christian Beal-Smith and made plays from his usual tight end spot.

Despite his immense talent, the Gamecocks struggled to get him the football this season. It prompted conversation around playcalling, as Bell is one of their best players and clearly needed the football in his hands.

Florida State had a productive season under head coach Mike Norvell, finishing 9-3. Some questioned the direction of the program this offseason after top-flight corner Travis Hunter opted to go to Jackson State with head coach Deion Sanders instead of FSU.

South Carolina beat consecutive top-10 teams and made the Taxslayer Gator Bowl. The Gamecocks will face off against Notre Dame, a team-building momentum after an 0-2 start. Head coach Marcus Freeman has the program pointed upward after previous head coach Brian Kelly left for LSU.

