South Carolina Opens As Underdogs vs. Texas A&M

Every week feels like another big opportunity for the South Carolina Gamecocks. On Saturday, they host Texas A&M, which opens as the betting favorite for the evening affair.

The Aggies may be down to freshman quarterback Conner Weigman. They've undergone some turbulence at the position, as Haynes King and Max Johnson are dealing with injuries.

Betting sites favor the Aggies even with this news. South Carolina has been an underdog in every game against a Power-5 opponent this year, despite taking out No. 13 Kentucky.

Draft Kings: Texas A&M -3.5, SC ML +140

Fanduel: Texas A&M -3.5, SC ML +128

Caesars Sportsbook: Texas A&M -3.5, SC ML +143

The over/under on most sites sits at 45, as these are two teams with solid defenses. The Aggies are coming off a cover against Alabama, despite losing heartbreakingly on the goal line.

South Carolina also covered in their last appearance, beating Kentucky outright as an underdog. There was a lot of line movement ahead of kickoff, as star Wildcat quarterback Will Levis was inactive for the game.

There's reason to believe the Gamecocks could make things interesting on Saturday. Williams-Brice Stadium is one of the best atmospheres in college football, and they have experience with 2022 night games.

Meanwhile, both sides of the ball are trending up. Head coach Shane Beamer prioritizes development, and you can see the young contributors getting more comfortable with each passing week.

