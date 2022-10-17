Shane Beamer Offers Thoughts On Conner Weigman

Texas A&M may be down to their third-string quarterback against South Carolina. Freshman single caller Conner Weigman would be in line for his first career start, a difficult situation under the lights.

Weigman was one of the most talented players in the 2022 cycle. He shut down his recruitment early, committing to the Aggies during his junior season. The industry rankings didn't catch up to his talent until the final evaluations, but he has been on the rise for years.

South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer recognizes the challenge that Weigman presents. Beamer was on staff at Oklahoma when the Sooners offered Weigman out of high school and had this to say about the young man.

"There were only one or two quarterbacks that Lincoln offered every year, and he was one of them. I think that tells you everything you need to know."

The Gamecocks did a good job pressuring Kentucky freshman quarterback Kaiya Sheron, who struggled to generate anything in the passing game. Weigman is more talented than Sheron, but the point remains: the young star will have his work cut out for him.

