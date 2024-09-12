Gamecock Digest

South Carolina's Dawn Staley Named College Gameday Guest Picker vs LSU

South Carolina's women's basketball coach Dawn Staley named College Gameday Guest Picker.

Jonathan Williams

Apr 7, 2024; Cleveland, OH, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley celebrates after defeating the Iowa Hawkeyes in the finals of the Final Four of the womens 2024 NCAA Tournament at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Apr 7, 2024; Cleveland, OH, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley celebrates after defeating the Iowa Hawkeyes in the finals of the Final Four of the womens 2024 NCAA Tournament at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

South Carolina's women's basketball coach Dawn Staley named College Gameday Guest Picker.

After a struggling performance in week one, the South Carolina Gamecocks had a massive bounce-back game against the Kentucky Wildcats on the road to move to 2-0 on the season. Shane Beamer and his football team walked away with a 31-6 victory and it was another game led by a strong defensive performance. Up next on the schedule is LSU where College Gameday will be posted up.

On Thursday it was announced that South Carolina's women's basketball coach Dawn Staley will be the guest picker for College Gameday. Staley has been a highly successful coach for the program. With the Gamecocks she has won three national titles, one of which came this last season, six final four appearances and has only missed the tournament three times since 2008 when she arrived - twice in her first two years and one was due to COVID-19. Staley has an overall record of 440–106 at South Carolina.

The South Carolina Gamecocks open as more than a touchdown underdog on most books. According to DraftKings, LSU is a7.0 point favorite in this football game with the total being set at 52.0.

This matchup has turned into one of the best games on the week three slate. The Gamecocks are looking to keep their undefeated record while the Tigers are still fighting back after their week one loss to the USC Trojans.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!

Published |Modified
Jonathan Williams

JONATHAN WILLIAMS

Home/Football