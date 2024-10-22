South Carolina's LaNorris Sellers Ranked Among Top 20 Quarterbacks in College Football by 247Sports
South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers is gaining national attention after being ranked 20th on 247Sports' list of top college quarterbacks. While the redshirt freshman hasn’t played a perfect season, his game has steadily improved with each outing, and he's beginning to make a name for himself. Most recently, Sellers led the Gamecocks to an impressive 35-9 road win over Oklahoma in Norman, bringing South Carolina’s record to 4-3.
Sellers has shown flashes of potential throughout the season, completing 88 of 140 passes (62.9%) for 968 yards. He’s also recorded 5 touchdowns, though he’s had some growing pains, throwing 4 interceptions. Despite the learning curve, Sellers' development over the course of the season is evident, and he's proving his ability to compete at a high level in the SEC.
Among the quarterbacks ranked ahead of Sellers were several SEC standouts, including:
- No. 5 LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier
- No. 6 Vanderbilt QB Diego Pavia
- No. 15 Texas QB Quinn Ewers
- No. 18 Georgia QB Carson Beck
- No. 19 Alabama QB Jalen Milroe
With Sellers ranked as the fifth-best quarterback in the SEC by 247Sports, his progression as a redshirt freshman has put him in a position to be recognized among the conference’s top talents. As the season continues, his steady improvement bodes well for South Carolina's future under center.
