South Carolina's Most Intriguing Matchups for the 2026 College Football Season

Some of the most interesting matchups for the South Carolina Gamecocks' 2026 college football season.

The South Carolina Gamecocks are gearing up for a massive 2026 season, as the team looks to return to its former glory and rebound after a disappointing 2025. While there are still months to go before the team returns to action, there are still plenty of interesting talking points for Shane Beamer's squad.

One of the more interesting points is the Gamecocks' 2026 schedule. This year, South Carolina will have a plethora of intriguing matchups that will have massive implications on the success of their season. Below are some of the more intriguing contest for the Gamecocks' 2026 season.

1. vs Georgia (Nov. 21)

Georgia wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (1) moves the ball down. The field after pulling in a pass from Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) during the second half of a NCAA college football game against South Carolina in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. Georgia won 24-14. | Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK

What was once an annual rivalry in the SEC East, these two programs have not faced one another since 2023 and the Gamecocks have not hosted the Bulldogs since the 2022 season. With this being the final SEC contest on the Gamecocks' slate, the ramifications of this late-season matchup could be massive...

2. @ Oklahoma (Oct. 31)

Oct 18, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Markus Strong (99) stops South Carolina Gamecocks running back Matt Fuller (28) in the end zone for a safety in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

A Halloween night football game, these two programs have met twice in the past two seasons, splitting the series 1-1. This year's third-ever contest will likely provide a massive boost for the victor, as the two teams look to each make this year's College Football Playoff.

3. @ Alabama (Sept. 26)

Oct 25, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks running back Matt Fuller (28) runs after a reception against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

Despite not boasting a win over the Crimson Tide in more than 15 years, South Carolina's last two meetings against Alabama have been instant classics. As the Gamecocks prepare to travel to Tuscaloosa this season, the team will look to finally get over the hump and earn a victory over a longtime SEC opponent.

4. vs Texas A&M (Nov. 7)

Nov 15, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Vicari Swain (4) attempts to tackle South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Lanorris Sellers (16) during the fourth quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Without going into too much detail regarding last year's collapse, winning against a College Football Playoff team would not only be a massive redemption arc for the Gamecocks, it could also provide a massive spark for the team as they enter the final weeks of the regular season.

5. @ Clemson (Nov. 28)

The Clemson Tiger mascot and South Carolina Gamecock mascot greet each other with sparing moves during the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C. Saturday, November 29, 2025. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Co Inc SC / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

An annual rivalry matchup between two programs looking to rebound from disappointing seasons. This year's Palmetto Bowl has an opportunity to be one of the more impactful matchups of rivalry weekend and could help catapult either team to a College Football Playoff.

The Gamecocks will begin their 2026 season on Saturday, September 5th, when they host Kent State during their season opener. A kickoff time and TV network for this game will be announced at a later date.