South Carolina's Shane Beamer Says the Bandwagon is Getting Full
South Carolina football head coach Shane Beamer says the bandwagon is getting full.
The South Carolina Gamecocks are off to a hot start this season with a 2-0 record. The first win came against Old Dominion in which South Carolina squeaked out a win and then they followed that performance up with a dominant game against the Kentucky Wildcats on the road. Now they are faced with a home game against LSU, and head coach Shane Beamer says his team still has some things to learn.
There is a lot of national attention on the Gamecocks this week. College Gameday is coming to town for the first time in over a decade and college football fans are interested to see how they fare against a currently ranked top-25 team. South Carolina has made some waves this season, and Beamer says his team has to learn how to deal with success.
"We talked this morning, one of the keys for Saturday is we have to learn how to deal with success the right way," Beamer said. "And handle some of the, I don't want to say distractions, but there is a lot going on this week that we didn't have to deal with last week. Or that we didn't get to deal with last week. I think it's a positive, I think we need to get used to it. but one we need to make sure we are handling distractions the right way and we also have to handle success the right way. And we have to realize right now that the bandwagon is getting full."
A win on Saturday would certainly provide a lot of momentum to the South Carolina program and would likely pole vault them into the top 25 rankings. Beamer talked about during the offseason how he felt there were a lot of people underestimating his team this year, and he has proven that to be true through two weeks at least.
You Might Also Like:
- Saturday's Silver Lining - Not All Doom and Gloom for South Carolina Gamecocks
- What Kentucky's Mark Stoops Had to Say About Matchup vs South Carolina
- South Carolina Gamecocks' Biggest Takeaway from Week One
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!