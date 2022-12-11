LaNorris Sellers Remains Steadfast In Syracuse Commitment

Syracuse lost offensive coordinator Robert Anae to NC State, leading to some thought that multiple recruitments good be altered. It's typical for a few players to change their minds after a coordinator opts for a different school.

Quarterback commit LaNorris Sellers was on the mind of most South Carolina fans. The coaching staff has upped their involvement in his recruitment in the past few months, but it appears to be too late.

Sellers confirmed to All Syracuse that he still intends to sign with the Orange on early national signing day. He's one of the most dynamic players in the state who led South Florence to their first state championship in program history.

South Carolina already has a quarterback commit in the fold in Dante Reno, a 2024 prospect. However, Sellers unique mix of arm talent and rushing ability makes him a worthwhile candidate to round out their 2023 class.

The Gamecocks will continue to push for him to flip his commitment, but things don't look promising. A few weeks away from signing day, South Carolina is on the outside looking in on this one.

