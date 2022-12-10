Skip to main content

Kai Kroeger Named All-American

Punter Kai Kroeger, an integral cog in South Carolina's special-teams machine, was named a Walter Camp All-American on Friday afternoon.

South Carolina's special teams were among the country's best pure units. They didn't receive many post-season accolades, but their continual presence proves their value.

Special teams coordinator Pete Lembo has harped on winning the "hidden yards" through punting and playing against opponents in unfavorable territory. Punter Kai Kroeger is his protege, and Kroeger turned in one of the best seasons of any specialist.

He was left off the Ray Guy Award list. Kroeger was named a semifinalist but didn't make it through the final rounds of cuts. Head coach Shane Beamer rushed to social media to state that he felt the committee made a mistake.

Recently, Kroeger has been getting more recognition for his outstanding play. The Walter Camp Foundation recognized their end-of-the-year All-Americans, and Kroeger was the first-team punter.

Kroeger also made The Athletic's All-American team. He has been an integral part of the special teams' development in Columbia, routinely putting his defense in good positions. 

Award committees are finally beginning to realize his immense impact on the game, and the recognition accompanying it is already starting to follow. His unique accuracy and placement separate him and, ultimately, South Carolina.

