LOOK: Clayton White Hitting Recruiting Trail

There is some dead time between the regular season finale and the start of bowl practices, meaning college coaches can hit the road and check in on some high school targets.

Two South Carolina coaches were spotted this week at Archbishop Carroll High School, home to elite tight end Nyckoles Harbor. It seems that Harbor can choose which side of the ball he plays on in college, as he has the tools to become an edge rusher.

Defensive coordinator Clayton White trekked down to Georgia on Friday morning and visited Walton High School. Walton is home to 2024 outside linebacker Wendell Gregory, who reportedly loves Beamer and company.

They also have several other prospects that White may be giving a look at. Georgia has concentrated talent and may be the most fruitful state in the country per capita.

This won't be the last stop the Carolina coaching staff takes in the Peach State. Sources confirm there were several coaches in attendance at state title games on Thursday evening.

White had an inconsistent season but managed to get the best out of his players. As better personnel enters the building, the defense should continue to elevate its standard.

