The kickoff time for the South Carolina Gamecocks' game against Akron has been announced.

Aug 31, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer directs his team against the Old Dominion Monarchs in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images / Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
After a struggling performance in week one, the South Carolina Gamecocks had a massive bounce-back game against the Kentucky Wildcats on the road to move to 2-0 on the season. Shane Beamer and his football team walked away with a 31-6 victory and it was another game led by a strong defensive performance. Up next on the schedule is LSU where College Gameday will be posted up.

So while South Carolina is focused on LSU, the kickoff time for the Akron game in week four has been announced. South Carolina and Akron will play on ESPNU and kickoff is set for 7:30.

South Carolina will first have to take care of business against LSU. This matchup has turned into one of the best games on the week three slate. The Gamecocks are looking to keep their undefeated record while the Tigers are still fighting back after their week one loss to the USC Trojans. With that being said though, the ticket prices still remain reasonable the week of the matchup.

The South Carolina Gamecocks open as more than a touchdown underdog on most books. FanDuel has the line set at LSU -7.5, with the totals being set at 52.5. According to DraftKings, LSU is a7.0 point favorite in this football game with the total being set at 52.0.

Kickoff is set for Noon on Saturday in Columbia, South Carolina. Tigers starting quarterback Garrett Nussmeier exited their contest last weekend against Nichols State, suffering a big hit before the half, he did not return. Nussmeier was seen moving around on the sideline before the half, only for LSU's backup, Rickie Collins to finish the contest.

