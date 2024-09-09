South Carolina vs Akron Kickoff Time and Announced for Week Four
The kickoff time for the South Carolina Gamecocks' game against Akron has been announced.
After a struggling performance in week one, the South Carolina Gamecocks had a massive bounce-back game against the Kentucky Wildcats on the road to move to 2-0 on the season. Shane Beamer and his football team walked away with a 31-6 victory and it was another game led by a strong defensive performance. Up next on the schedule is LSU where College Gameday will be posted up.
So while South Carolina is focused on LSU, the kickoff time for the Akron game in week four has been announced. South Carolina and Akron will play on ESPNU and kickoff is set for 7:30.
South Carolina will first have to take care of business against LSU. This matchup has turned into one of the best games on the week three slate. The Gamecocks are looking to keep their undefeated record while the Tigers are still fighting back after their week one loss to the USC Trojans. With that being said though, the ticket prices still remain reasonable the week of the matchup.
The South Carolina Gamecocks open as more than a touchdown underdog on most books. FanDuel has the line set at LSU -7.5, with the totals being set at 52.5. According to DraftKings, LSU is a7.0 point favorite in this football game with the total being set at 52.0.
Kickoff is set for Noon on Saturday in Columbia, South Carolina. Tigers starting quarterback Garrett Nussmeier exited their contest last weekend against Nichols State, suffering a big hit before the half, he did not return. Nussmeier was seen moving around on the sideline before the half, only for LSU's backup, Rickie Collins to finish the contest.
You Might Also Like:
- Saturday's Silver Lining - Not All Doom and Gloom for South Carolina Gamecocks
- What Kentucky's Mark Stoops Had to Say About Matchup vs South Carolina
- South Carolina Gamecocks' Biggest Takeaway from Week One
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!