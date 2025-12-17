South Carolina Gamecocks Offensive Lineman Plans to Enter the Transfer Portal

The college football transfer portal window will officially open at the beginning of January, however several players across the nation are already making their plans to enter the portal known. South Carolina's roster is no stranger to this as offensive lineman Trovon Baugh announces his decision to enter the portal. This is the third offensive linemen to enter the portal for the Gamecocks.

Baugh appeared in 35 games for the Gamecocks in his three seasons. Most recently he appeared in all 12 games as a junior in 2025, making 11 starts. He will now look to finish his college career elsewhere.

Transfer Class Continues to Grow

Nov 22, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Lanorris Sellers (16) scrambles against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

Like many teams around the country in today's college football world, South Carolina is having their roster tested with players entering the transfer portal. This will continue as the portal window has yet to open and won't for two more weeks. The Gamecocks must also attack the portal this offseason to rebuild a roster that went 4-8 this season.

This is the seventh player to enter the portal since South Carolina 's football season ended on Nov 29. Baugh joins offensive lineman Nick Sharpe, tight end Michael Smith, defensive lineman Zavion Hardy, kicker Peyton Argent, offensive lineman Mac Walters, and linebacker Jaron Willis as those who have entered the portal so far.

Players still have time to make their decision on entering the portal, coming back for another season, or submitting their names in the 2026 NFL Draft. Perhaps the biggest recent news surrounded the status of star quarterback LaNorris Sellers. With uncertainty as to what he wanted to do, the school and Sellers are finalizing a deal that will bring him back to Columbia in 2026. Sellers should have a bounce back season with newly hired offensive coordinator Kendal Briles.

Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks desperately need help on the offensive side of the ball in this transfer portal class. The staff will need to find impact players at running back, wide receiver, tight end, and most importantly offensive line. The offensive line play was a major let down this season and fixing that has to be a priority next month.

The college football transfer portal will open on Jan. 2 and remain open until Jan. 16. With new rules being sent down in 2025, this will be the only open window for the transfer portal as the spring window has been canceled.

