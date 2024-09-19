South Carolina vs Akron: What to Watch for the Gamecocks
What fans should be paying attention to during South Carolina's game against the Akron Zips.
The South Carolina Gamecocks are already two games into their conference schedule this year but in week four they are getting a bit of a breather. The Akron Zips are making the trip to Columbia, South Carolina to take on the Gamecocks. It will be another opportunity for South Carolina to learn some more about their football team, so here are some things to watch during Saturday's contest:
1. Quarterback Play
LaNorris Sellers' health is in question coming into this weekend's matchup and with it being Akron, there is no reason for the Gamecocks to force the issue. While it would be good for Sellers to get more reps this weekend, making sure he is ready to go against Ole Miss is more important. Even if Sellers doesn't play though, paying attention to the quarterback position is still imortant. Robby Ashford came in for Sellers against LSU to finish out the game, and he only threw the ball four times in the matchup. If he gets the start on Saturday, it will be important for the Gamecocks to continue working on their passing attack to get everything ironed out before the meat of the schedule starts up.
2. Ball Security
South Carolina has had some issues with protecting the football over the last three weeks. The Gamecocks put the ball on the ground four times against LSU, three times against Kentucky and once against Old Dominion. On the bright side only three of those have turned into turnovers but they have also thrown two interceptions. It can't be something that continues to be an issue for the offense especially considering the defense has forced eight turnovers themselves. If South Carolina wants to remain competitive against conference opponents this season, they are going to have to do a better job of protecting the football.
3. Play Clean
It's a sensitive topic amongst Gamecock fans right now and regardless of if they are the right calls or not, the Gamecocks have racked up a total of 26 penalties this season which ranks 118th in the country. South Carolina has to refrain from getting in their own way on both sides of the ball and if they can get the penalties cleaned up this season, they will be more efficient overall.
You Might Also Like:
- Saturday's Silver Lining - Not All Doom and Gloom for South Carolina Gamecocks
- What Kentucky's Mark Stoops Had to Say About Matchup vs South Carolina
- South Carolina Gamecocks' Biggest Takeaway from Week One
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!