South Carolina vs Alabama Kickoff Time Announced

The South Carolina vs Alabama kickoff time has been announced.

Jonathan Williams

Sep 7, 2024; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer claps during warm-ups before the game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images
Sep 7, 2024; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer claps during warm-ups before the game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images
The South Carolina Gamecocks are coming off of a bye week and are preparing to face off against the Ole Miss Rebels at home this weekend. Ole Miss is fresh off of a big time upset at home as the Kentucky Wildcats pulled off the win, team South Carolina beat earlier in the year. So while that is the main focus, some news dropped pertaining the Gamecocks' schedule for later in the season.

Following the Ole Miss game, South Carolina will be up against the Alabama Crimson Tide on the road. On Monday, the SEC announced the game will kick off at Noon ET. A big-time matchup for the Gamecocks and it will be a good test to see where exactly the program stands amongst the rest of the conference.

South Carolina currently has a 3-1 record on the season with their lone loss coming from LSU. The Gamecocks have played two conference games this season, so there is still a lot of meat left on the schedule even after this weekend's game against Ole Miss.

