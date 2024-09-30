South Carolina vs Alabama Kickoff Time Announced
The South Carolina vs Alabama kickoff time has been announced.
The South Carolina Gamecocks are coming off of a bye week and are preparing to face off against the Ole Miss Rebels at home this weekend. Ole Miss is fresh off of a big time upset at home as the Kentucky Wildcats pulled off the win, team South Carolina beat earlier in the year. So while that is the main focus, some news dropped pertaining the Gamecocks' schedule for later in the season.
Following the Ole Miss game, South Carolina will be up against the Alabama Crimson Tide on the road. On Monday, the SEC announced the game will kick off at Noon ET. A big-time matchup for the Gamecocks and it will be a good test to see where exactly the program stands amongst the rest of the conference.
South Carolina currently has a 3-1 record on the season with their lone loss coming from LSU. The Gamecocks have played two conference games this season, so there is still a lot of meat left on the schedule even after this weekend's game against Ole Miss.
You Might Also Like:
- Saturday's Silver Lining - Not All Doom and Gloom for South Carolina Gamecocks
- What Kentucky's Mark Stoops Had to Say About Matchup vs South Carolina
- South Carolina Gamecocks' Biggest Takeaway from Week One
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!