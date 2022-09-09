South Carolina vs. Arkansas: Everything You Need To Know

South Carolina started the season off on the right foot with a 35-14 over Georgia State this past weekend, but despite what the scoreboard showed at the end of that game, the Gamecocks will be looking to correct some glaring issues, mainly the lack of consistent blocking in both the passing and running game on offense.

There were three sacks given up to the undersized Panther front who had Spencer Rattler at times running for his life trying to find a way to make something out of nothing, and while it wasn’t all on the offensive line, a lackluster 79 rushing yards on 32 carries didn’t help in alleviating the pressure on the passing attack.

With week one now behind them, the Gamecocks will leave the friendly confines of Williams-Brice Stadium to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks in a game that could serve as a tone setter for the first half of the season.

An Earlier Start Time than Usual

One interesting factor about this game being played at Arkansas is that this game will be played in the central time zone (CDST). That means that this game will be kicking off at 11 am central time, which will undoubtedly affect the routine for both teams leading up to kickoff.

Both coaches have stated that their teams typically practice in the morning during the season and believe that their consistent practice schedule will have both teams more prepared for this early kick.

A Big Test for the Rush Defense

One of the catalysts behind the Razorbacks' magical 2021 season was the potent rushing attack their offense possessed, as Arkansas averaged 229.4 rushing yards per game, leading the SEC and ranking 7th in the country. After playing Cincinnati in week one, the Razorbacks showed no signs of slowing down as Raheim “Rocket Sanders and KJ Jefferson rushed for 118 and 62 yards, respectively.

South Carolina, on the other hand, gave up an average of 175 rushing yards per game in 2021, the 4th worst mark in the SEC, and against Georgia State gave up 200 rushing yards on 40 carries.

With how much the Razorbacks prioritize their rushing attack, the Gamecocks will have to find a way to slow the Hogs down, or else it could be a long day in D.W.R. Razorback Stadium.

How to watch South Carolina @ Arkansas

● Gameday: September 10th, 2022

● Game Time: 12 pm EDT

● TV: ESPN

● Location: D.W.R Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, A

● Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

How to Listen to the Game

You can listen to the game through the Gamecocks Radio Network with Todd Ellis on the call!