South Carolina Football: Gamecocks DB Jalon Kilgore Declares for the 2026 NFL Draft

Another Gamecock has made his decision on his future. South Carolina defensive back Jalon Kilgore will forgo his final season of eligibility and head to the 2026 NFL Draft, ESPN reports. This is the second defensive back to enter the portal from South Carolina with Brandon Cisse declaring just hours before.

The 6-foot-1 and 211 pound junior out of Eatonton, Georgia, has been a starter since he arrived in Columbia. Kilgore earned several awards in his time wearing the garnet and black including freshman All-American honors (ESPN.com, 247 Sports, College Football News) and All-SEC (2023 and 2024). He was tied for the SEC lead in interceptions in 2024 with 5. Primarily working at the nickel spot, but projects as a safety at the next level. He logged 124 tackles and six career picks.

Versatile Defensive Back

South Carolina defensive back Jalon Kilgore is leaving school early and declaring for the NFL draft, he tells ESPN. Kilgore played nickel primarily at South Carolina and is ranked as Mel Kiper’s No. 9 safety prospect in the upcoming draft. pic.twitter.com/7V4cLeAxBH — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 11, 2025

While looked at as a safety, teams will certainly be enamored with Kilgore's ability to play multiple spots in the secondary. He can cover in man or zone, not to mention his ability to return kicks and punts when needed.

Kilgore tells ESPN this is the best decision for him and his family. He will bring a mindset to "dominate" at the next level.

“I feel like I’ve put myself in the best position to be ready to play against NFL talent,” Kilgore told ESPN. “I’ve been taught and coached by NFL coaches. I feel like this is the best decision for me and my family. I’ll bring a mindset to dominate and be a dominant competitor.”

This is the latest South Carolina Gamecock to enter the NFL Draft today. Several others, including LaNorris Sellers, Nyck Harbor, among others, will have a decision to make on their futures soon. With coaching hires being finalized on Thursday morning, the coaching staff will now divert their attention to these decisions and acquiring the pieces they need in the transfer portal.

Stay tuned to South Carolina Gamecocks on SI for portal, NFL, and offseason news surrounding your Gamecocks.

Join the community:

Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI

Follow Joey Walraven on Twitter: @thejoeywalraven

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!

You Might Also Like: