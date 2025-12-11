South Carolina Football Finalizes Hires of Three New Offensive Coaches

On Thursday morning, the South Carolina Board of Trustees approved the coaching contracts of Kendal Briles (OC/quarterbacks), Randy Clements (OL), and Stan Drayton (Asst. Head Coach - Offense/RB). Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks move swiftly this week to fill the vacant positions on offense.

After the end of the season, South Carolina had open positions at the offensive coordinator, quarterbacks, running backs, and offensive line coaching spots. This week Beamer moved quickly to identify his guys and bring them to Columbia quickly. Kendal Briles came over from TCU where he spent the last three seasons as the Horned Frogs offensive coordinator. He will take over the same role, along with quarterbacks, at South Carolina. Double dipping at TCU, the Gamecocks also hired Randy Clements (former assistant OL coach) to take over OL duties. And finally former Penn State running backs coach Stan Drayton will take over the same role with South Carolina, while adding assistant head coach - offense to his job description.

Contract Details

Contract details for the three coaches have also been released. Newly named offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Kendal Briles receives a three-year deal. He is set to make two million dollars in 2026, 2.1 million dollars in 2027, and 2.2 million dollars in 2028. He and defensive coordinator Clayton White as the two highest assistant positions on the team.

Assistant head coach - offense and running backs coach Stan Drayton signed a three-year deal worth $775,000 annually. Offensive line coach Randy Clements signs a two-year deal worth $725,000 annually.

Shawn Elliott, who served as the interim offensive line coach, will return to his role as run game coordinator and tight ends coach. Mike Furrey, who served as the interim play caller, will return to his role as the wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator.

Earlier this week defensive coordinator Clayton White was mentioned among the possibly Tennessee defensive coordinator role. However the Volunteers announced former Penn State Jim Knowles to take over that role. This move officially finalizes the coaching staff for next season. Now the staff can turn towards the next phase of the offseason, the transfer portal.

