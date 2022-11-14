South Carolina vs. Clemson Kickoff Time Announced

The college football regular season is winding down. Teams are beginning to focus on bowl positioning and rivalry weekends, including the South Carolina Gamecocks.

They announced the kickoff time of the Clemson game next weekend. The game will start at noon on ABC, where the Gamecocks have struggled this season. They are a perfect 6-0 in night games but are 0-4 in day games.

The program has a perfect opportunity to soil Clemson's season. The Tigers still have an outside shot at making the College Football Playoff, albeit slim. They must win out and beat North Carolina in the ACC Championship Game to even have a shot.

South Carolina could ruin all that by upsetting Clemson on the road. While it seems unlikely, weird things typically happen in this game. Head coach Shane Beamer will have his team ready for action, and they understand the implications.

A win over Clemson would cause many to see this season in an entirely new light. Some have been disappointed by the recent efforts, but taking down your biggest rival always gives the fans a jolt of energy.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.