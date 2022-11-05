Saturday Mornings: Critical National Slate

The Gamecocks must beat Vanderbilt to salvage some momentum. The season has been a roller coaster for head coach Shane Beamer and company, but Saturday allows them to weather the storm.

Saturday's action provides several must-see matchups. The matchups become heightened as we enter the last month of the regular season, and some games may ultimately end up having bowl-game implications.

College football should have fans locked in from noon to midnight, as the action provides a little bit of everything. This may be the best weekend to date, a recurring theme.

Florida @ Texas A&M, 12:00 PM EST (ESPN)

South Carolina must remain focused on the upcoming challenge, but it doesn't hurt for fans to peek at next week's opponent. Florida is one of the most volatile college football teams, as drama surrounds their program.

Quarterback Anthony Richardson powers the offense. They move at his pace, making them incredibly difficult to predict weekly. He has the intangibles to make every play imaginable, and he will be the Gamecocks' No. 1 priority.

They have put together some impressive defensive outings but will be without edge rusher Brenton Cox. This past week, he was dismissed from the team, meaning the Gators will have to adjust.

Tennessee @ Georgia, 3:30 PM EST (CBS)

This will be the marquee matchup of the season. The Volunteers come into play as the No. 1 power in the country, with a high-powered offense to back it up. Meanwhile, Georgia has quietly compiled another dominant defensive season.

Georgia is a touchdown favorite, though most public money is on Tennessee. Quarterback Hendon Hooker is the Heisman favorite, and wide receiver Jalin Hyatt isn't far behind.

Head coach Kirby Smart has another opportunity to cement himself among college football's best. He regularly proves this, but the national media always seems to count Georgia out in these high-profile matchups.

Alabama @ LSU, 7:00 PM EST (ESPN)

Many glossed over this game three weeks ago, but LSU has come roaring back into the picture. They have two losses and will be first in the SEC West with a win on Saturday night.

Alabama enters play hoping to avenge their loss to Tennessee two weeks ago. This is a must-win game for Alabama; if they don't, they likely won't make the SEC Championship Game.

LSU head coach Brian Kelly dealt with criticism to start the season but has righted the ship since. The Tigers are playing sound defense and running the football well, a formula efficient enough to take down anyone.

