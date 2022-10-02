South Carolina vs. Kentucky Betting Lines, Odds

The Gamecocks are entering the heat of their SEC schedule. They kick off the festivities by traveling to Lexington, Kentucky, to take on the Wildcats.

South Carolina is on their first win streak of the season. They defeated Charlotte and South Carolina State at home, giving them momentum before their most challenging part of the year. Kentucky suffered their first loss this past weekend to Ole Miss, meaning they are on the rebound.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 PM EST, marking the third consecutive night game for the Gamecocks. The nation has gotten an extended look at them in primetime, and opinions are a mixed bag.

A win would be monumental for this squad moving forward. Head coach Shane Beamer has yet to win an SEC road game or defeat a top-25 team, and Saturday allows him to do both.

Many eyes are on this game. Several major sportsbooks have the game listed, and Kentucky opens as a two-score favorite on almost every site you can find.

Draft Kings: Kentucky -10.5, SC ML +435

Fan Duel: Kentucky -10.5, SC ML +390

Caesars Sportsbook: Kentucky -10.5

The over/under for most sites is at 48.5. Both teams need a win to change the team narrative, but only one can come away with that. Beamer continues to stress this team's best football lies in front of them; hopefully, those days start against Kentucky.

