REACTION: South Carolina Handles Business

South Carolina did what they were supposed to do on Thursday night and now looks forward to a packed SEC schedule.

Many expected South Carolina to cruise through their last two games, and for the most part, they did. The Gamecocks handled business and did their jobs against Charlotte and South Carolina State, expected outcomes but not guaranteed.

Head coach Shane Beamer expressed frustration after two embarrassing losses against Arkansas and Georgia but said he expected this team to find its footing in the coming weeks. While the local newspapers won't write folklore about this two-game stretch, it was critical for the program moving forward.

The adjustments this team made in eleven days continue to shock many. Their offensive and defensive units have adopted entirely different identities. Both are working together and playing opportunistic football, an unimaginable sentence a few weeks ago.

Offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield has reinvented this offense's capabilities. They can run the football, work the quick game, and sprinkle downfield play-action concepts.

Quarterback Spencer Rattler has new life. He's playing clean football and has done his job the past few weeks. Rattler can put on the Superman cape when need be but isn't doing it every play.

Defensively, the early returns are staggering. Tackling was a significant issue after the Georgia game; they missed forty-four tackles as a collective in that affair. They completely corrected the problem in one week, missing just five against Charlotte.

Some might suggest that an inferior opponent has more to do with these changes than any other reason. While that's a plausible explanation, the eye test tells us something has changed within that building.

The energy has always been there. Players have played to the whistle weekly, as they have entirely trusted this regime. However, they are now walking around with an innate confidence that appears infectious.

They know they are talented enough to beat their opponent and act like it. That shift in attitude is a massive subplot that fans must track ahead of next weekend's contest against Kentucky.

The Wildcats will likely open as large favorites, but this South Carolina team believes they can walk into Lexington and win. In fact, they seem to think they can beat anyone in the country if they play their best football.

