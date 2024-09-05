South Carolina vs Kentucky Football Injury Report Released
The South Carolina Gamecocks and Kentucky Wildcats have released their injury reports ahead of Saturday's football game.
The South Carolina Gamecocks and Kentucky Wildcats are set to play their first conference game of the season on Saturday, and both teams have released full injury reports ahead of the contest. This is a new rule that the SEC has implemented starting this season where teams for conference games are required to release public injury reports ahead of games.
South Carolina vs Kentucky Injury Report:
South Carolina
OL Jakai Moore (Out)
DB Emory Floyd (Doubtful)
LB Bangally Kamara (Questionable)
DB David Spaulding (Questionable)
EDGE Gilber Edmond (Questionable)
EDGE Bryan Thomas Jr. (Probable)
Kentucky
RB Chip Trayanum (Out)
DL Darrion Henry-Young (Out)
OL Courtland Ford (Out)
WR Hardley Gilmore IV (Out)
DL Josaih Hayes (Out)
DL Tavion Gadson (Out)
WR Brandon White (Doubtful)
LB Devin Smith (Doubtful)
DB DJ Waller Jr. (Questionable)
DL Keeshawn Silver (Probable)
RB Jamarion Wilcox (Probable)
ILB Grant Godfrey (Probable)
TE Josh Kattus (Probable)
According to DraktKings,the Kentucky Wildcats are a 10-point favorite over South Carolina. The over/under for the game is set at 45 points even. Kentucky started out as a 9.5-point favorite over the Gamecocks but now the line has slightly moved even more into Kentucky's favor.
Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the television broadcast for those who don't have tickets to the contest.
- Gameday: Saturday, September 7th, 2024.
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Location: Kroger Field, Lexington, Kentucky
- TV: ABC
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
You Might Also Like:
- Saturday's Silver Lining - Not All Doom and Gloom for South Carolina Gamecocks
- What Kentucky's Mark Stoops Had to Say About Matchup vs South Carolina
- South Carolina Gamecocks' Biggest Takeaway from Week One
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!