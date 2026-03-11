South Carolina Adds a Former NFL Defensive Back to its Defensive Coaching Staff

Shane Beamer adds to his defensive coaching staff with the hiring of former NFL defensive back Dre Bly. Bly will join the Gamecocks as a defensive assistant.

Bly spent last season with the New York Jets as an assistant defensive backs coach. His coaching resume includes stops at Charlotte as a defensive analyst (2024), Detroit Lions (2023), University of North Carolina (2019-2022), Miami Dolphins (2018), and New Orleans Saints (2017).

As a player, Bly was drafted to the then St. Louis Rams in the second round of the 1999 NFL Draft. He spent 11 seasons in the league and won a super bowl with the Rams. His other stops include Detroit (2003-2006), Denver Broncos (2007-08), and the San Francisco 49ers (2009). Bly was a two-time pro bowler and appeared in 167 games including 117 starts throughout his NFL career.

In college, Bly spent his playing career with the North Carolina Tar Heels. He was a three-time All-American who led the nation in interceptions (11) during his redshirt freshman year and winning ACC Rookie of the Year honors in 1996. Per GamecocksOnline, He set the ACC record for career interceptions with 20. He was one of three finalists for the Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Year Award following his sophomore season.

Bly and defensive coordinator Clayton White have a connection as the two played against each other back in college. Now the two link up once again as teammates on the defensive staff.

Bly was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2014.