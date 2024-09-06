South Carolina vs Kentucky Score Predictions
Score predictions for the week two matchup between South Carolina and Kentucky
The South Carolina Gamecocks managed to squeak out a win against Old Dominion in their week one game by a final score of 23-19. At one point, the game was paused due to a delay, but the Gamecocks had some offensive struggles that kept the Monarchs in the football game. The defense however forced four turnovers which helped seal the victory to get a necessary game-one win. Now they travel to Kentucky for their first conference game of the season.
With that being said, here is how the staff at South Carolina Gamecocks on SI sees the game playing out:
South Carolina vs Kentucky Predictions:
Joseph Griffin: Kentucky 24, South Carolina 17
This is a very winnable game for Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks, however, based off of simply what we know and have seen, the offense has a lot of growing to do in just the one week of playing in not only their first road game and SEC matchup, but it’s Sellers as well. Kentucky doesn’t severely outmatch Carolina on either side of the ball, but the lean right now has to go to the home team. If Sellers can hit on the throws he missed last week and Loggains can get the passing game going, Carolina can have a chance to win in the 4th.
Alex Joyce: Kentucky 24, South Carolina 16
This game should come down to a defensive battle in what should be a low scoring affair. While both offenses have fresh faces at the QB spot, South Carolina has more questions than Kentucky. Can Sellers in his first ever road start calm the nerves he showed in game one? Can the WR room gel? Can the offensive line create holes in the run game and limit Kentucky’s star Deone Walker from making a huge impact? For the Wildcats, I like the weapons on offense in Barion Brown and Dane Key. Defensively Kentucky has a veteran defense that has playmakers at each level. If this game were played in October or November, my pick would likely be different, but as of now I believe Kentucky is the more complete football team. It should be a tight game into the second half, but Kentucky does enough to pull this out at home.
Jonathan Williams: Kentucky 30, South Carolina 17
This is going to be a defensive battle between this two teams. Kentucky's defense is coming off of an impressive game against Southern Miss and the Gamecocks forced four turnovers against Old Dominion last week. With both Brock Vandagriff and LaNorris Sellers making their first starts in an SEC football game, I am expecting some turnovers on both sides. I think this game is going to boil down to which offense can create the most explosive plays and that's where the Wildcats hold the edge in this ball game. Gamecocks lose a tough conference road game in week two.
