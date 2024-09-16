South Carolina vs LSU: Biggest Takeaways for the Gamecocks
The biggest takeaways for the South Carolina Gamecocks following their close loss to the LSU Tigers.
The South Carolina Gamecocks took a tough loss on Saturday versus the LSU Tigers. South Carolina at one point led the game 17-0 in the first half but failed to hold onto the lead but had a chance to send it into overtime but missed the field goal. It was a tough one to swallow for the Gamecocks, but here are the biggest takeaways from the game:
1. LaNorris Sellers is the Answer
Perhaps the biggest impact for the Gamecocks on offense was Sellers going down with an injury right before halftime which kept him sidelined for the remainder of the ball game. When he was in the football game though, South Carolina's offense was rolling. The young quarterback ripped off a 75-yard touchdown run to put the Gamecocks up 24-10. He finished his day with 113 passing yards and 88 rushing yards in just the first half. His one mistake was a crucial one in the end zone, but outside of that, Sellers looked comfortable in the big moments and has shown signs of increased confidence throughout the season. The team is in good hands with him at quarterback.
2. Protect the Football
South Carolina put up 33 points on LSU and it was by no means a bad performance from the offense, but the biggest issue was ball security. The Gamecocks lost two fumbles on Saturday but fumbled the football a total of four times. They ended the day with three turnovers and ultimately lost the turnover battle. Even with the Gamecocks having a pick-six called back due to a penalty, South Carolina has to do a better job of protecting the football moving forward.
3. The Defense is a Strong Point
They gave up 36 points on Saturday but the defense continued to make plays on Saturday. They finished the day with six tackles for loss and forced two turnovers, which put the offense in good positions. Having a strong defense is a requirement in the SEC and the Gamecocks have that this season. It may not have prevailed them on Saturday, but Gamecock fans should feel confident moving forward with this defense backing up their offense.
