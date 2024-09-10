Gamecock Digest

South Carolina vs LSU Early Predictions Previews an Evenly Matched Game

An early prediction for the South Carolina vs LSU game previews what looks to be an evenly-matched game for Saturday.

Jonathan Williams

Sep 7, 2024; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers (16) hands the ball off to South Carolina Gamecocks running back Raheim Sanders (5) during the first quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images
Sep 7, 2024; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers (16) hands the ball off to South Carolina Gamecocks running back Raheim Sanders (5) during the first quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images
The South Carolina Gamecocks' home game against the LSU Tigers quickly became the biggest game of the weekend once ESPN College Gameday announced they would be posting up on campus to preview the conference matchup. South Carolina rolls into this game with an unscathed record while LSU is fighting back from their week one loss against USC and a week two win against Nicholls. LSU is ranked as the 16th-best team in the country while the Gamecocks remain unranked, but early predictions show it will be an even matchup.

According to to ESPN's FPI predictor, South Carolina has a 49% chance of winning this football game while LSU sits with a 51% chance. The South Carolina Gamecocks open as more than a touchdown underdog on most books. FanDuel has the line set at LSU -7.5, with the totals being set at 52.5. According to DraftKings, LSU is 7.0 point favorite in this football game with the total being set at 52.0.

So right now, all indicators point to an evenly matched game on Saturday in Columbia. If the Gamecocks could pull off an upset for the second week in a row and move to 3-0 overall and 2-0 in conference play just three weeks into the season, it would have them in a prime position moving forward, and likely ranked as a top-25 in college football.

It should be noted that since 2021, LSU is just 8-12 when playing away from their home stadium and Williams-Brice Stadium provides one of the more electric environments that college football has to offer. It will certainly be bumping in Columbia this weekend and if the early predictions are an indicator of how this game will play out, fans will be in store for a good one on Saturday.

