South Carolina vs Ole Miss Betting Odds: Gamecocks Massive Underdog

The betting odds have been released for South Carolina vs Ole Miss and the Gamecocks are a massive underdog.

Jonathan Williams

Sep 21, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer directs his team against the Akron Zips in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
The South Carolina Gamecocks have a bye this week after starting the season 3-1 and fresh off of a big win over Akron by a final score of 50-7. The Gamecocks are one of the few teams to have already played multiple conference games as they defeated Kentucky but lost a heartbreaker to LSU at home. Their next game is a home matchup against the Ole Miss Rebels.

Ole Miss has gotten off to a hot start this season and many predict them to be a playoff team this season. Lane Kiffin and his offense will provide a major challenge for South Carolina's defense next week and an improving Gamecocks offense will have their hands full with Ole Miss' defense as well. The betting odds for next week's matchup have already been released, and the Gamecocks are a massive home underdog.

South Carolina vs Ole Miss Betting Odds:

According to Draft Kings, South Carolina is an 11.5-points underdog against the Rebels. With the game still being over a week out from kickoff, change in the spread can be expected, but it looks like South Carolina is going to be a multi-score home underdog heading into this big time SEC matchup.

Jonathan Williams
