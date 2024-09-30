Gamecock Digest

South Carolina vs Ole Miss Betting Odds: Point Spread Shrinking After Rebels Loss

An updated look at the betting odds for South Carolina vs Ole Miss after the Rebels' loss to Kentucky.

Sep 14, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer watches during the first quarter against the LSU Tigers at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images
The South Carolina Gamecocks have a bye this week after starting the season 3-1 and are coming off of a bye week and a big win over Akron by a final score of 50-7. Their next game is a home matchup against the Ole Miss Rebels.

Ole Miss started their season off hot with some big wins with the offense looking like one of the best in the country. However, this past weekend, the Kentucky Wildcats went into Oxford and pulled off the biggest upset of the weekend and handed Ole Miss their first loss. South Carolina has already beaten Kentucky, on the road, and that makes this week's matchup a little more interesting.

South Carolina vs Ole Miss Betting Odds:

According to Draft Kings, South Carolina is a 9.5-point underdog against the Rebels. The line was initially set at 11.5 in favor of Ole Miss but following the Rebels' loss to Kentucky, the point spread has now shifted a good bit. As the week moves on, this will be a line to keep an eye on.

