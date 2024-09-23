Gamecock Digest

South Carolina vs Ole Miss Kickoff Time Announced

Jonathan Williams

Sep 21, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer watches as place kicker Alex Herrera (40) lines up for a point after against the Akron Zips the first quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images / Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
The South Carolina Gamecocks are entering their bye following a big win over the Akron Zips by a final score of 50-10. The Gamecocks are now 3-1 on the season and have a massive game against the Ole Miss Rebels looming around the corner and the kickoff time has been announced for the game. On Monday, it was announced that South Carolina will play Ole Miss at 3:30 PM ET during week six.

Ole Miss will play Kentucky this weekend before they go up against the Gamecocks. South Carolina defeated the Wildcats earlier in the season in dominating fashion, so it might be a good eye test to see how South Carolina might fare against Kentucky.

The Gamecocks have been fighting for their right to earn a spot in the top 25 rankings this season and so far they have remained outside of the rankings. This week they received seven votes in the AP poll, but their game against Ole Miss will be the true indicator of whether or not Shane Beamer and his program will reach the top 25 rankings anytime soon.

Jonathan Williams

