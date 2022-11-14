Jalin Hyatt: A Familiar Face Dominating CFB

South Carolina generally recruits their home state well. Some of the most important players on the team were raised an hour from the stadium.

However, one key recruit slipped away. Tennessee wide receiver Jalen Hyatt spent his formative years in Irmo, South Carolina. He never got an offer from the Gamecocks, a move that haunts fans to this day.

He went on to sign with Tennessee and head coach Jeremy Pruitt. The Volunteers underwent some turbulence in Hyatt's early career: they were investigated for recruiting violations and Pruitt was fired shortly after.

Hyatt could have entered the transfer portal in search of a new home, but he opted to stay the course. The decision paid dividends, as he appears to be on his way to some national awards.

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel has been extremely complementary of Hyatt all year. He explained that he thinks the sky is the limit for Hyatt; after his five touchdown performance Heaped said that he could play even better.

"Really proud of what he’s done. You guys have heard me talk about his offseason and how that’s led to him playing the way that he has here. There’s still more out there for him, that’s the exciting thing."

Saturday may be a painstaking reminder that South Carolina missed on this one. His unique blend of speed and contact balance make him one of the most dangerous players after the catch.

Hyatt is incredibly dangerous at the line of scrimmage. His movements are slippery, and corners often struggle getting a hand on him. Most of his touchdowns come on quick releases where he torches the corner.

The Gamecocks are still searching for a top pass catcher that can headline their offense. Some thought that may be tight end Jaheim Bell, but his production hasn't met that standard this season.

Wide receivers coach Justin Stepp was brought in to stop this issue from happening again. The previous regime let Hyatt walk out of their backyard, and it may cost South Carolina on Saturday.

