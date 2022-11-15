Tennessee Game Officially A Sellout

The Garnet and Black faithful are loyal, and this isn't seen as an opinion but as an absolute fact not just by the fanbase but by other fanbases in the SEC.

Whether the team is riding a wave of momentum or has been through a string of porous showings, South Carolina fans garner a lot of respect for the support they show week in and week out.

They've affirmed their support for the program once again, as head coach Shane Beamer announced on Monday afternoon that the Gamecocks' final home contest against the Tennessee Volunteers would take place in front of a packed Williams-Brice Stadium.

The energy Gamecock fans take with them to Williams-Brice will be needed in every way this week, as the 5th-ranked Tennessee Volunteers, based on the college football playoff rankings, are well on their way to their best season in fifteen years.

Earlier this season, they ended a 15-game losing streak against the powerhouse Alabama Crimson Tide. They are still playing for a shot to represent the eastern division in the SEC Championship game. It will be a game where South Carolina will have to take full advantage of having the game played on their home turf.

