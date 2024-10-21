Gamecock Digest

South Carolina vs Texas A&M Kickoff Time Announced

The kickoff time for South Carolina vs Texas A&M has been announced.

Jonathan Williams

Oct 12, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-Imagn Images
Oct 12, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-Imagn Images / Butch Dill-Imagn Images
In this story:

The kickoff time for South Carolina vs Texas A&M has been announced.

The South Carolina Gamecocks picked up another win on the season as they dominated the Oklahoma Sooners this past weekend. Going into halftime, the Gamecocks were leading Oklahoma 32-3 and were up 21-0 in the first quarter thanks to some dominating play from their defense. South Carolina is now 4-3 on the season.

The next opponent on the schedule is Texas A&M who currently sits with an undefeated conference record with their only loss coming to Notre Dame to start the season. The Aggies boast a strong defensive core that has dominated some fellow SEC teams and it will provide a strong challenge for the Gamecocks in a couple of weeks.

On Monday, the SEC announced that South Carolina and Texas A&M will kick off at 7:30 PM ET on either ESPn, ABC or SEC Network. The game will be played in Williams-Brice Stadium. While the Gamecocks are off this week the Aggies have to handle business against LSU before playing South Carolina. Like Texas A&M, the Tigers are also undefeated in conference play this season.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!

Published
Jonathan Williams
JONATHAN WILLIAMS

Home/Football