South Carolina WR and Return Specialist Gage Larvardain Signs with Browns
Another former Gamecock is headed to the NFL. Wide receiver and return specialist Gage Larvardain has signed with the Cleveland Browns as an undrafted free agent after the conclusion of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Larvardain, who began his career at Southeastern Louisiana before transferring to Miami (Ohio) and later South Carolina, compiled an impressive college résumé. Over his career, he caught 157 passes for 2,154 yards and 14 touchdowns, while also making a major impact in the return game early in his career.
In his lone season with the Gamecocks in 2024, Larvardain appeared in all 13 games and made nine starts. He recorded 19 receptions for 223 yards and a touchdown, highlighted by a two-catch, 79-yard performance against Akron and a five-catch game against Ole Miss.
Before his time in Columbia, Larvardain had a standout year at Miami (Ohio) in 2023, where he caught 42 passes for 679 yards and six touchdowns, including a career-best 273-yard, three-touchdown game at UMass. Earlier in his career at Southeastern Louisiana, he was named the 2021 Southland Conference Freshman of the Year and earned All-Conference honors as both a receiver and returner.
Now, Larvardain will look to bring his speed, versatility, and special teams ability to Cleveland, where he’ll compete for a spot on the Browns’ roster.
