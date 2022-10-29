Skip to main content

Brad Johnson Out For Missouri Game

The Gamecocks' defense will have to face the Tigers' offense with one of their stalwarts in the defensive front.
The South Carolina Gamecocks' defensive front will be without one of its most experienced linebackers. Brad Johnson was spotted in sweats and a walking boot on the field during pregame warmups and didn't participate in any defensive drills.

If Brad Johnson can't go, third-year linebacker Debo Williams will likely take over that starting spot due to his experience advantage over the rest of the backup linebackers. Williams is 10th on the team in total tackles heading into today's game with 21 and makes his presence felt primarily in the rush defense department.

No matter how you slice it, this is a significant loss for South Carolina, as they'll lose Johnson's six years of experience on the field today, which includes 54 game appearances and 23 starts. The Gamecocks will look to some younger players to fill that spot.

How To Watch Missouri @ South Carolina

  • Gameday: Saturday, October 27th, 2022.
  • Game time: 4:00 pm ET
  • TV: SEC Network
  • Stadium: Williams-Brice Stadium (Columbia, South Carolina)
  • Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

How to Listen to the Game

You can listen to the game through the Gamecocks Radio Network with Todd Ellis on the call!

