Brad Johnson Out For Missouri Game

The South Carolina Gamecocks' defensive front will be without one of its most experienced linebackers. Brad Johnson was spotted in sweats and a walking boot on the field during pregame warmups and didn't participate in any defensive drills.

If Brad Johnson can't go, third-year linebacker Debo Williams will likely take over that starting spot due to his experience advantage over the rest of the backup linebackers. Williams is 10th on the team in total tackles heading into today's game with 21 and makes his presence felt primarily in the rush defense department.

No matter how you slice it, this is a significant loss for South Carolina, as they'll lose Johnson's six years of experience on the field today, which includes 54 game appearances and 23 starts. The Gamecocks will look to some younger players to fill that spot.

How To Watch Missouri @ South Carolina

Gameday: Saturday, October 27th, 2022.

Saturday, October 27th, 2022. Game time: 4:00 pm ET

4:00 pm ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Stadium: Williams-Brice Stadium (Columbia, South Carolina)

Williams-Brice Stadium (Columbia, South Carolina) Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

How to Listen to the Game

You can listen to the game through the Gamecocks Radio Network with Todd Ellis on the call!

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.