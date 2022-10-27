Rattler Continues Growth With South Carolina

Quarterback Spencer Rattler entered the transfer portal with a lot of talent and some deficiencies. He has the intangibles to become a high-level quarterback but fell short of these expectations at Oklahoma.

South Carolina decided to take a swing at him and ultimately won his services. Rattler inherited immediate hype and expectations, as he is one of the most gifted quarterbacks in program history.

However, development isn't an overnight process, and Rattler still has a ways to go. He continues to show signs of maturity and is actively trying to find ways to get better.

Head coach Shane Beamer confirmed that Rattler is the first to own a mistake yet immediately find ways to fix it. Additionally, offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield confirmed it is a joy to work with him because Rattler's work ethic is impressive.

These observations do not match some rumors swirling around Norman, Oklahoma. Although the process is slow, Rattler has committed to South Carolina and the offensive plan.

Change of Course

The Gamecocks originally adopted a pro-style offense that incorporated multiple complex progressions on each pattern. Rattler needed a lot of time in the pocket to make the correct read consistently.

Both were an issue, so offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield decided to redefine the offense. He admitted that it was tough compromising with Rattler, who wanted pro-style concepts installed, but that they found a happy medium.

South Carolina became a quick-tempo, get on the ball and get it out offense. They run the air out of the ball and make things easy on their quarterback. Satterfield mixes a heavy dosage of RPOs and boundary screens to settle Rattler.

However, they have attempted several shot plays over the past few weeks. The Gamecocks have some dynamic playmakers on offense, and occasionally Satterfield gives Rattler some time to improvise and cut it loose.

The installation hasn't been perfect, but Rattler's continued growth and spirit is a highly encouraging sign. His commitment will ultimately enhance the capabilities of this South Carolina offense, which would be tough to defend with an efficient passing attack.

