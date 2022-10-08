Corey Rucker Out For Kentucky

Wide receiver Corey Rucker has been ruled out for tonight's contest against Kentucky. He posted an Instagram story in Mississippi on Friday afternoon, confirming he didn't make the trip. Rucker missed the first four games of the season with an injury he sustained during preseason camp.

He made his Gamecock debut against South Carolina State, catching a long touchdown from quarterback Luke Doty. Head coach Shane Beamer stated that he was impressed with Rucker and his fellow offensive transfers.

South Carolina is relatively healthy going into tonight's game. Conversely, Kentucky may be without star quarterback Will Levis. Reports surfaced that Kentucky is preparing to start backup quarterback Kaiya Sheron.

The Gamecocks need to dominate Kentucky on the defensive side of the ball to give their offense a chance. They can exploit a suspect Wildcat offensive line and pressure Sheron, hopefully giving their offense plenty of short fields.

How To Watch South Carolina @ Kentucky

Gameday: Saturday, October 8th, 2022.

Saturday, October 8th, 2022. Game time: 7:30 pm ET

7:30 pm ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Stadium: Kroger Field (Lexington, Kentucky)

Kroger Field (Lexington, Kentucky) Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

How to Listen to the Game

You can listen to the game through the Gamecocks Radio Network with Todd Ellis on the call!

